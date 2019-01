A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on concealing assets.

The petition was filed by PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman.

Speaking to the media, the PTI leader said we hope the court will hear the petition soon.

He said Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth billions which he concealed. He said this is a very big case and we have a lot of evidence.