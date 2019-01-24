Punjab Assembly holds in-camera session on Sahiwal tragedy

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly held an in-camera session for lawmakers about facts finding report of Joint Investigation team (JIT) regarding Sahiwal incident here on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Punjab Fazeel Asghar briefed the assembly members on the Sahiwal tragedy and progress regarding ongoing investigation by the JIT.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi on instance of the opposition had asked the provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja to share developments with the House on Sahiwal incident.

Leader of Opposition Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentary party leader Hassan Murtaza attended the in-camera session.

Earlier, the in-camera session which was first of its nature in the assembly’s history was started with Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.—APP