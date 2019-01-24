R. Madhavan’s transformation will blow your mind

Web Desk: When it comes to getting into the skin of his characters, no one does it better than R. Madhavan. The actor has proven himself with stellar performances and proved that he is a versatile actor.

This time R. Madhavan is all set to woo fans with his performance in the film the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film that will also mark Madhavan’s directorial debut is a biopic is based on one of the legendary ISRO scientists Nambi Narayanan.

For the role, Madhavan has transformed himself in a way that he is both convincing and compelling.

He used social media to share his pictures

After 14 hrs on the chair.. Who is who is WHO? #rocketryfilm.”

He also wrote, “When getting in the character take 2 years and getting the look in place take 14 hrs on the chair.”