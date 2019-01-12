‘Railways to introduce gift scheme for regular passengers’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said Railways would soon introduce a gift scheme on tickets.

Addressing a press conference here at the Pakistan Railways headquarters, Rashid said railways would soon launch two VVIP state-of-the-art trains, wherein facilities and cleanliness would be provided like any five star hotel.

“We are inviting Prime Minister Imran Khan for inauguration of Lahore Railway Station’s main hall and new trains,” he added.

The minister said tracking system would soon be installed in the railway engines.

Talking about the cleanliness in the trains and at railway stations, he said divisional superintendents would be responsible for cleanliness, catching ticket-dodgers and establishment of pharmacies at Pakistan’s 24 big railway stations.

He informed that Rohri Railway Station would be modernized in line with the Sindh culture, besides construction of a Shopping plaza and a restaurant.

Rashid said that the PR had earned Rs 30 million in the form of fine and fare from ticket-dodgers just in a week.

He said police were being given authority to check the passengers in non-stop trains and at railway stations.

He also warned Special Ticket Examiners (STEs) not to help any ticket-dodger, otherwise they would be rusticated from service, adding the DS concerned would supervise the matter.

The minister informed that 41,000 more tickets had been sold in a month after round the clock opening of reservation offices.

He added that now passengers could purchase tickets three month in advance.

Later, talking about the politics, he said that 2019 would be the year of Pakistan’s progress under the leadership of Imran Khan .

To a question, he said there was no future of Sharif and Zardari family in the national politics.

To another question, the minister said, how could a person chair the Public Accounts Committee who was facing corruption charges?

“I am writing a letter to the Prime Minister that I should be made member of the PAC to face Shehbaz Sharif,” he added. — APP