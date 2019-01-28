Rajkummar starrer gets 12 A certificate by British censor

Web Desk: Sonam K Ahuja and Anil Kapoor will be coming together for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which also stars Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

The movie which is scheduled to release on February 1, 2019, has taken a progressive take on relationships and sends a message of letting love be. The movie has been awarded a 12 A certification with references to discrimination.

The approved run time for ELKDTAL by British Censors is 120 minutes. The official Twitter handle of British Board of Film Classification wrote, “EK LADKI KO DEKHA TOH AISA LAGA (12A) references to discrimination.”

EK LADKI KO DEKHA TOH AISA LAGA (12A) references to discrimination https://t.co/GW5pm2e1uA — BBFC (@BBFC) January 25, 2019

About working with Anil Kapoor, Sonam said that there couldn’t have been a better movie to make a come together with. The project will also see a reunion for hit onscreen Jodi of Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The two will be reuniting on the silver screen after 11 years. Shelly had earlier said, “Being a father and daughter as they are, it was a perfect combination for me and fortunately they agreed on the script. They are both professionals and great actors.”