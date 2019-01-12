Rangers arrest wanted Lyari gang war accused

KARACHI: Sindh rangers on Saturday claimed to have apprehended a most wanted Lyari gang war accused during an intelligence based raid in Lyari area of the metropolis.

According to rangers’ spokesman, on a tip-off, a rangers’ intelligence team carried out a targeted raid in Lyari’s Ali Muhammad Mohalla and arrested a most wanted accused affiliated with Lyari gang war Ghaffar Zikri group.

The arrested accused Shehzad alias Muhammad Azeem alias Faizudada was said to be involved in various heinous crimes including,target killings, attacks on law enforcement agencies and extortion.

The spokesperson further said the accused had attacked on a police team in Ali Muhammad Mohalla in June 2007 and wounded a constable in another attack the next month. He was also involved in a shootout with police personnel in July 2007.

In 2011, the accused allegedly killed a person on the directives of notorious Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri and murdered two people belonging to the Kutchi Coordination Committee in March 2011. He used to run a dug den for the gangster in 2007.

Spokesman said 25 cases were registered against the accused in Baghdadi police station. The government had fixed head money of Rs300, 000 on the arrest of the accused, he added. He was handed over to police for further legal action.

The Rangers have asked citizens to ‘assist’ them in the operation and “report suspicious activity or information related to terrorism in Karachi” by calling or texting on 03162369996, or send an email to rangers.madadgar@gmail.com.

