Ranveer Sign to work in Hollywood movies?

Web Desk: Ranveer Singh latest movie Simmba has managed to earn over Rs 225 crores IND at the domestic box and over Rs 86 crores IND at the overseas market. Not just that, Simmba has also emerged as Rohit’s highest grossing film in Australia.

With just a month away from the release of his next film Gully Boy, Ranveer has been garnering praises for his intense acting and smooth raping skills.

While the actor continues to outdo himself on his home ground. He never really has spoken openly about his tryouts in the West, if there were any.

According to PinkVilla, recently in an interview with Filmfare, Ranveer Singh made a big revelation about his Hollywood dreams. When the interviewer asked Ranveer whether he ever auditioned for a role in the West, the actor revealed that he very much did and was even roped in for a few roles.

He added, “Yes, I have, I have landed some parts also. It’s just scheduling conflicts I couldn’t make it.” However, the actor refused to divulge any more details or the roles he auditioned for.

Deepika Padukone has already made her debut in the West, we shouldn’t be surprised if Ranveer also has another big announcement to make this year.