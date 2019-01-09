Ranveer Singh to enter the 500 crore club

Web Desk: Ranveer Singh seems set to emulate the record set in 2015 by Salman Khan with two releases Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem rattan Dhan Payo that grossed over Rs 500 crore at the box office.

According to Deccanchronicle, the net collection of Bajrangi Bhaijan stood at Rs 316 crore IND while Prem Ratan Dhan Payo fetched Rs 187 crore IND.

Cut to 2018 when Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat grossed over Rs 282 crore, and his last release Simmba is still roaring at the box office with collections of over Rs 190 crore.

“It is unprecedented that two films of a big star release in the same year and they manage to collect so much. Salman did have a big wave in 2015, and that made Rs 500 crore possible. Ranveer is having the time of his life and hence this will be possible by this weekend,” says a trade analyst.