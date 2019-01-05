Ranveer Singh’s ‘Asli Hip Hop’ gets everyone talking online

Web Desk: The teaser of the boy ‘Gully Boy’ dropped on Friday. The Zoya Akhtar directorial starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in lead roles got everyone talking ever since the first posters were unveiled and with the Asli Hip-Hop song releasing, fans couldn’t stop gushing about the sneak-peak.

From the looks of it, the film, based on the life of street rappers of Mumbai seems quite intriguing.

Many lauded Singh for his versatility and a gripping performance in the teaser flaunting his rapping skills. The chemistry between Bhatt and Singh too got some attention. Bollywood buffs praised the cast and crew and said they can’t wait for the film to release soon.

Wow this is so good, the most creative teaser I have seen in Indian cinema, go #GullyBoy Go. #GullyBoyTrailer#IndianCinemahttps://t.co/ZA28QUt1ax — Srinivas Rowdur (@rowdursrinivas) January 4, 2019

“Kaat lo zubaan, aasuon se gaaonga,

gaad do, beej hoon main ped ban jaaonga.” Cut off my tongue and I’ll sing with my tears

Bury me, I’m a seed that’ll grow into a tree ✊✊✊@RanveerOfficial#GullyBoy — Raunaq Mangottil (@CinemaInMyJeans) January 4, 2019

Ranveer Singh taking away all the awards next year too like#GullyBoyTeaser#GullyBoypic.twitter.com/D1X3ZdPnul — ShaznaFO (@shaznaFO) January 4, 2019

Not a fan of Ranveer Or Alia as such but they need to be appreciated for choosing such tough roles and pulling it off so well. #GullyBoy seems like a must watch! — siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) January 4, 2019

Woah…Ranveer Singh is on a roll. Not trying to please everyone with a single movie & still making movies for everyone without having to compromise with a given script. #GullyBoy looks great❤ — (@KgcuteeeTrust) January 4, 2019

From the trailer, it looks like Gully Boy is just an 8-Mile adaptation, but without Eminem. — Gaurav Dadhania (@GVRV) January 4, 2019

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14 this year.