Reforms being introduced to change conventional healthcare system: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the government was introducing reforms to change conventional healthcare system, as improvement of public health facilities was its top priority.

Talking to various delegations here at his office, he added that the best healthcare facilities were the right of all patients and the government would secure their right by taking necessary measures for standardization of medical facilities at public hospitals.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the road-map had been prepared and resources would be provided on priority to improve health facilities, adding, the implementation over reforms in the health sector would be ensured to change the conventional healthcare system.

He said the health sector reforms programme would have far-reaching effects on the healthcare system, as the purpose of reforms was to provide standardized, best and modern health facilities to the people, asserting that an effective system of check and balance would also be put in place in the health sector.

He added, “We have to work with diligence and determination to provide relief to the ailing humanity. We will also ensure supply of standardized medicines, besides improving the process of the purchase, distribution and sale of medicines on modern lines.”—APP