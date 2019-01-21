Resolution of regional issues impossible without Pakistan: Lindsey Grahm

ISLAMABAD: Top U.S. senator Lindsey Graham on Monday said that resolution of regional issues is impossible without Pakistan.

He was talking in an exclusive interview in AajNews talk show Aaj Exclusive.

He said that Imran Khan has deeply inspired him. He said that he saw Imran Khan very peaceful and calm.

U.S. senator said that Prime Minister Imran Khan understands United States and he is hopeful of President Donald Trump and Imran Khan meeting.

He said that Imran Khan is the agent of change in Pakistan.

He said that United States was of the view that Pakistan didn’t do what Pakistan had to do.

American Intelligence understands that Pakistan has done much more against terrorists and has eliminated terrorists sanctuaries from Pakistan’s soil, he added.

امریکی سینیٹر لنزے گراہم وزیر اعظم عمران خان کے زبردست مداح

