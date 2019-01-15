Web Desk: If you are feeling like your brain needs a little tuning, puzzles and riddles are probably the best way to keep it functioning to perfection. Not using your brain a lot results in it getting weaker and you certainly don’t want that to happen.
Can you solve this riddle.
Which car would you remove?
7 cars have met in an intersection and a traffic jam has been created. If one car was removed from the image, the rest of them would be free to move their way.
Can you guess the answer?
gave up?