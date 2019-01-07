Home / World / S.Africa worshippers make annual pilgrimage to holy mountain

S.Africa worshippers make annual pilgrimage to holy mountain

Followers of the Nazareth Baptist Church from the Ekuphakameni group, also known as the Shembe Church, dressed in traditional attire, descend the Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain after attending the first sermon in Ndwedwe, 85 kilometres north of Durban, on January 5, 2019. - The devotees climb the mountain as part of their annual pilgrimage. The church was founded in 1913 and is one of the largest African traditionalist church in Africa. They walk up to 80kms barefoot praying, worshipping, singing, dancing and camping on their four weeks stay at the mountain. The Shembe Church is the oldest independent indigenous Church in Southern Africa. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)