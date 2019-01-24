S. Korea to celebrate 1st anniv of PyeongChang Olympics with music, fashion shows

SEOUL: South Korea will throw a range of cultural events next month to celebrate the successful hosting of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics a year ago, its organizer said Tuesday.

The festival will take place on February 9 at Olympic Gymnastics Arena and SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium at Olympic Park in eastern Seoul to celebrate the first anniversary of the 2018 Winter Olympics, which kicked off on the same date last year for a 17-day run.

It will be hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by Arts Council Korea and Idea Lab, a firm specializing in event organization.

The main part of the event will be a joint classical concert of 80 young musicians from South Korea, China and Japan.

Under the command of young conductor Choi Soo-yeoul, the chief artistic director of Busan Philharmonic Orchestra, prominent violinist Min Kym will serve as the concert master for the orchestra.

The “Peace Concert” will also bring together Korean cellist Song Young-hoon, Chinese pianist Sa Chen and Japanese violinist Matsuda Lina to perform a Beethoven concert to symbolize harmony between the three Northeast Asian nations.

A new song composed for the occasion, “Remembering the Winter of PyeongChang,” will be staged during the concert.

The one-day event will include a fashion show featuring the dresses worn during the performances for the PyeongChang Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies and peace-symbolizing costumes by famous Korean fashion designer Lie Sang-bong and other designers from around the world.

An exhibition will also be held to show photos of key moments captured throughout the sports event last year and there will be other events for participants, such as a virtual reality zone featuring ski jump and alpine skiing experiences. —APP