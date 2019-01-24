S. Korea’s export growth to reach 3.8 pct in 2019: KOTRA

SEOUL: The state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) said Thursday that exports are anticipated to grow 3.8 percent on-year to US$628.2 billion in 2019.

It would mark the second consecutive year that South Korea exports top the $600 billion mark. Last year, the country’s shipments came to $605.5 billion, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

KOTRA, however, said there are numerous challenges confronting companies in the new year, including economic uncertainties in major countries, along with slowing shipments of major goods.

“Although may organizations, including KOTRA, expect around 3 percent growth in exports this year, it will not be easy considering the global trade environment, along with concerns over major export goods,” KOTRA President Kwon Pyung-oh said. —APP