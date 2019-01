LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till February 2 in the Paragon Housing case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that investigation could not be conducted due to the production orders issued for Saad Rafique by the National Assembly speaker for attending the session.

He requested the court to grant the NAB an additional time to investigate the accused. —APP