Sack-packed body found from Mehran Town

KARACHI: The body of a man bearing torture marks was recovered in a sack from Mehran town area of the metropolis on Tuesday.

According to sources, the body of a 50-year-old man, Daniyal Javed having torture marks was found from Korangi’s Mehran Town. Police sources confirmed that the body having torture marks packed in a gunny sack was recovered from Mehran Town. It further stated that the victim was a resident of Mehmoodabad. Police registered a case and started further probe.

The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities. —PPI