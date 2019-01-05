Safest airlines in the world revealed

Web Desk: The world’s safest airlines for 2019 have been revealed by a leading aviation group – and Qantas is named as having the best safety record, DailyMail reports.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia and American Airlines also in the top 20 list of the world’s safest carriers.

Afghanistan’s national flag carrier, Ariana Afghan Airlines, listed as the least safe airline.

Australia-based AirlineRatings.com releases its safety ranking each year after studying audits from aviation governing bodies, government audits, airlines’ crash and serious incident records and fleet age.

In total it studies 400 carriers.

Top rated Qantas is praised by the review website for being the world’s oldest continuously operating airline.

The rest of the top 20 safest airlines are listed in alphabetical order.