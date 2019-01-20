Sahiwal ‘encounter’: PM Khan says still in shock at seeing traumatized children

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said swift action will be taken against those responsible for the Sahiwal incident.

In a tweet today, Khan praised the Counter Terrorism department by saying that it has done a great job in fight against terrorism but everyone must be accountable before the law.

He said protection of all citizens is priority of the government.

Khan said he is still shocked at seeing the traumatized children who saw their parents shot before their eyes.

He said these children will now be fully looked after by the state as its responsibility.

اگرچہ کاؤنٹر ٹیررازم ڈیپارٹمنٹ دہشت گردی کیخلاف نمایاں خدمات سرانجام دے چکا ہے تاہم قانون کی نگاہ میں سب برابر ہیں۔ مشترکہ تحقیقاتی ٹیم کی رپورٹ آتے ہی اس کی روشنی میں سخت کارروائی کی جائے گی۔ اپنے تمام شہریوں کا تحفظ حکومت کی ترجیح ہے۔ https://t.co/vU4ixO7p6p — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 20, 2019