Sahiwal ‘encounter’: PM Khan Summons report, IG forms JIT

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran khan on Saturday took notice of the alleged encounter of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sahiwal, which killed four people including two women.

The CTD claimed that the ‘terrorists’ were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO).

It also said 3 other terrorists including Shahid Jabar and Abdul Rahman managed to flee during the chase near the toll plaza of Sahiwal.

The premier has summoned a report of the incident from Punjab Inspector General (IG) Amjad Javed Saleemi.

He has directed to conduct complete, independent and fair probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Inspector General formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the alleged encounter.

The JIT comprising Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Military Intelligence (MI) officers will be headed by DIG Zulfiqar Hameed. The team will submit report to Punjab IG in three days. — NNI