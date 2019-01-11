Samsung Galaxy S10’s release date announced

Web Desk: Samsung has announced the date of its next flagship smartphone. According to the company, the phone to be announced on Wednesday February 20th at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Samsung notes that 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy series, and the invitation prominently features the number 10.

“Samsung will show off a fully functional version of its long-in-development foldable phone, as well as the rumored three variants of the Galaxy S10. A higher-end fourth model with 5G connectivity is set to be launched later in the spring,” reported the Verge.

Unusually, Samsung is holding its Unpacked event the week before Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the massive trade show at which it tends to announce its flagship Galaxy S phones. MWC 2019 is likely to be a huge showcase for 5G technology, however, so it’s possible that Samsung will save some details of its 5G Galaxy S10 for the summit in Spain.

2019 will be an important year for Samsung’s mobile business, as 2018 was one to forget. The Galaxy S9 failed to meet sales expectations, and this week the company issued a surprisingly low fourth-quarter earnings forecast warning of lower smartphone profits amid strong competition