Samsung to announce first 5G phone ‘Galaxy S10 X’

Web Desk: Samsung Electronics’ 5th generation 5G smartphone model name was finalized as ‘Galaxy S10 X’. The new Samsung will be released in late March in Korea, etnews reports.

The smartphone features the 5G network support as well as megaton-class specification like fingerprint sensor, 6 cameras and 1 terabyte of internal memory.

Galaxy S10 X has the latest specifications. Six cameras, including a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, an Axis 5100 chipset, a rear quad camera (4 lenses) and a front dual camera (2 lenses). In addition, it is said to be equipped with a 5000mAh large capacity battery, more than 10GB of RAM, and a 1TB large memory. The Galaxy S10 secret weapon is a ‘life pattern’ mode.

The technology to automate the smartphone function based on the artificial intelligence (AI) based on consumer smartphone usage pattern is applied for the first time. Considering that smartphones are personal-life necessities. Instead of adapting to the smartphone, the smartphone will show an unprecedented way to suit the user. Lee said, “Galaxy S10 X is equipped with differentiated features and features of the previous generation.”

The Galaxy S10 series is made up of four lineups, including the Galaxy S10 Light, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and the 5G version of Galaxy S10 X, which are the long term versions of the LTE.

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus are scheduled to be released on March 8th. The 5G version of the Galaxy S10 X will be available from March 29th. Starting prices are likely to range from $1424 (approx Rs 2,00,000) to $1602 (approx Rs 2,22,000) for low-end models and 1.6 million to 180,000 won for the highest-priced models.