Samsung unveils ‘Galaxy A9 Pro’ with punch-hole display

Web Desk: Samsung has launched its Galaxy A9 Pro(2019) smartphone that features a punch-hole display which Samsung likes to call an ‘Infinity-O’ screen.

The Smartphone comes with a triple-lens rear camera set-up along with a 24MP camera in the front for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) has been launched at a price of 533 dollars, which roughly translates to Rs 74,000 in Pakistan.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) would feature a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone will be powered by 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage along with a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung hasn’t revealed much details of the phone yet. More details about the device are expected to appear when the device goes on sale in South Korea.

As far as the triple-lens camera setup is concerned, the device has a 24MP primary sensor along with 10MP telephoto sensor with up to 2X optical zoom and a 5MP depth sensor for better bokeh effect in photos. In the front, there is a 24MP selfie camera.

