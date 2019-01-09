Samsung users can’t delete Facebook app

Web Desk: A photographer in the Pacific northwest, Nick Winke, complaint that on certain Samsung Electronics Co. smartphones, users aren’t allowed to delete the Facebook app.

According to HindustanTimes, Winke bought his Samsung Galaxy S8, an Android-based device that comes with Facebook’s social network already installed, when it was introduced in 2017. He has used the Facebook app to connect with old friends and to share pictures of natural landscapes and his Siamese cat — but he didn’t want to be stuck with it.

However, he tried to remove the program from his phone, but the chatter proved true — it was undeletable. He found only an option to ‘disable,’ and he wasn’t sure what that meant.

“It just absolutely baffles me that if I wanted to completely get rid of Facebook that it essentially would still be on my phone, which brings up more questions,” Winke said in an interview. “Can they still track your information, your location, or whatever else they do? We the consumer should have say in what we want and don’t want on our products.”

A Facebook spokesperson said the disabled version of the app acts like it’s been deleted, so it doesn’t continue collecting data or sending information back to Facebook. But there’s rarely communication with the consumer about the process.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said whether the app is deletable or not depends on various pre-install deals Facebook has made with phone manufacturers, operating systems and mobile operators around the world over the years, including Samsung.