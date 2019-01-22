Sania Mirza starts working out 3 months after delivery

Web Desk: Sania Mirza has her own niche in the sports world and there is no doubt about that. The ace Indian tennis player got married to another talented sports star, Shoaib Malik.

After enjoying their blissful married life as a couple, the lovebirds welcomed their little baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik on October 30, 2018.

There are some mothers who gain a few kilos when they are expecting a baby. Similarly, Sania too gained a few kilos, but she is already back to her fitness regimen. Sania took to Instagram and shared a picture, whilst doing Pilates. Along with it, she wrote, “It’s been a while #slowlybutsurely #mummahustles @akashpillai4u”. Not just this, she also shared a few more clicks while working out on her Instagram stories.

Here are her workout pictures