Sania Mirza’s resolution to take care of two babies in 2019

Web Desk: Indian ace tennis star Sania Mirza is so active on social media account. She is also known for her interesting lines.

Sania Mirza married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Recently the couple blessed with adorable son Izhaan. She posted a picture of her taking care of her baby whereas her cricket star husband Shoaib Malik is sleeping like a child.

She commented that in the coming year she doesn’t want to sleep just like a baby as her hubby used to do. She hinted that Shoaib Malik sleeps more peacefully than their son Izhaan.

She wrote, “This past year I have so much to be thankful for my greatest gift Izhaan Ps- this coming year I don’t wanna sleep like a baby – just want to sleep like @realshoaibmalik.”

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and announced their pregnancy in April 2018. Mirza delivered their baby boy at Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad, India on October 30.

