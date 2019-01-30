Sara Ali Khan’s relationship status came in limelight

Web Desk: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has been winning everyone’s hearts since her debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Kedarnath’. Her second movie ‘Simmba’ has earned praise from critics and audience.

The newcomer finally spoken out about her relationship with the Veer Pahariya, the grandson of former Indian minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

During an interview held recently, Sara Ali Khan was asked about her life, to which she replied: “He’s the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life.”

Moreover, on the subject of heartbreaks, it appears that she has been doing most of the breaking as she revealed: “Hasn’t happened. My heart has not broken. It is all good, I promise.”

Circulating buzz around B-Town revealed that Sara and Veer who had gained attention back in 2016 were madly in love with the two having reportedly even shared promise rings back then.