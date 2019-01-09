Sarwar Bhatti wins the right of Maula Jatt remake

Web Desk: Bilal Lashari directing, The legend of Maula Jatt features Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan along with Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick in pivot roles.

The movie’s trailer has already excited the audience. There is an intense legal battle going on over copyright disputes between original Maula Jatt’s producer Sarwar Bhatti and remake production team.

Sarwar Bhatti claimed that he had attained a stay order from court over Maula Jatt. Last month Intellectual Property Tribunal of Lahore gave decision in the favor of Bilal Lashari.

Read More: Controversies over ‘Maula Jatt’ remake

Breaking-plz RT against mafia.Sarwar Bhatti the maker of original “Maula Jutt” given the certificate of ownership TODAY. Only Sarwar sb has right over the movie HE HIMSELF MADE.Bilal Lashari tried to take away his ‘property’ BY FORCE. Court has given restraining order agnst Bilal pic.twitter.com/1gwJ5BOCAm — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) January 7, 2019

Recently, on Monday, human right activist and Barrister Hassaan Niazi tweeted that, after a strenuous fight for right and struggle, the original copyrights of the 1970’s classic hit are being handed over to Sarwar Bhatti and Niazi.

“Maula Jatt’s remake producer Bilal Lashari had taken the movie copyright ‘By Force’,” he also mentioned.

A TradeMark registry can also be seen in the above tweet. The notice states that the copyrights to the chromatographic work are only authorized by Muhammad Sarwar Bhatti.

Here is how social media users reacted.

Watch Trailer