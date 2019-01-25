Saudi Arab announces women-friendly work rules

Web Desk: The Saudi Ministry of Labour and Social Development (MLSD) has launched an initiative to set new standards for work environment suitable for women, in order to improve it and make it attractive more.

According to Gulf News, the proposed decision includes avoiding any measures that would curb the freedom of women that is in violation of the labour system and wage parity.

Female workers must be provided a suitable place to perform prayers and take rest.

The new initiative also proposes that all workplaces with women must include private toilets and separate work areas or counters.

The initiative also specifies working hours for women – ending latest by 11pm.

Those in industrial areas will only work till 6pm.

The ministry added that all work standards are detailed in a decree accessible here.