Saudi Arabia interested to invest in energy sector of Pakistan

KARACHI:Saudi Arabia is interested in undertaking renewable energy projects in Pakistan and hopefully, a Saudi company, Aqua Power will soon be visiting Pakistan to introduce its renewable energy technologies including solar, wind and other technologies.

Advisor for Energy and Mineral Resources to the Saudi Government, Ahmad Al Ghamdi leading a Saudi business delegation to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also appreciated efforts being made to make Pak-Saudi relations stronger than before.

In the given circumstances, he said Saudis have also discussed the investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mining sector and in this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding is at final stage which will soon be signed between both the countries.

The MoU was said to signify commencement of new relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Ahmad Al Ghamdi said business communities of the two countries must interact more frequently and participate in trade promotional events frequently organized in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which would result in further strengthening the relations.

Saudi Arabia, he said was currently passing through a transformation as many new things and rules have been introduced that will hopefully be beneficial for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi advisor said ease in issuance of visas is also being discussed, particularly the tourism visa so that people could be encouraged to explore tourism in Saudi Arabia.

Commercial Attache of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan M. Ahmed Asiri, President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda, Senior Vice President Khurram Shahzad, Vice President Asif Sheikh Javaid, Saudi delegates and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present on the occasion.—APP