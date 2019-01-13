Saudi Arabia to make historic investment in Pakistan: Khalid

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister of Energy and Industry, Prince Engineer Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih has said that his country will make historic investment in Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi in Gwadar.

During the meeting, both the sides reviewed possibilities of expanding exports and discussed the prospects of active cooperation to realize the existing potential of the Gwadar Port.

They also discussed possibilities of financial cooperation to enable Pakistan exploit energy, sanitation and mineral resources.

The Saudi Minister termed mutual cooperation among Pakistan, China and Saudi Arabia on Gwadar Port, which is located in an important region as very exemplary.