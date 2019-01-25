Saudi Aramco to build first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fueling station

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and Air Products announced on Friday the signing of an agreement to jointly build the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fueling station in Saudi Arabia.

According to a news report on the Aramco website, the collected data during this pilot phase of the project will provide valuable information for the assessment of future applications of this emerging transport technology in the local environment.

The hydrogen refueling station, the first in the kingdom, is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2019.

The hydrogen refueling station will be located within the grounds of Air Products Technology Center in the Dhahran Techno Valley Science Park. —APP