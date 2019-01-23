Saudi CGS acknowledges Pakistan Army’s high standards of professionalism

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of Royal Saudi Army led by Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces, KSA General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali Wednesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Geo-strategic environment and matters related to bilateral defence cooperation were discussed in the meeting, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

The Saudi CGS thanked Pakistan Army for assistance provided by it especially towards training of Royal Saudi Army both at Pakistan as well as at KSA through bilateral training cooperation. He acknowledged high standards of professionalism of the Pakistan Army.

The COAS thanked the visiting CGS for his expression of acknowledgment and reiterated that Pakistan Army takes it as a responsibility to extend full assistance to Royal Saudi Army for their capacity building.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali laid a wreath at ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ and was presented the Guard of Honour.—APP