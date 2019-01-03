SC abolishes role of Patwar Khana in transfer of properties

Supreme Court of Pakistan has abolished the role of Patwar Khana (Revenue Office) in the transfer of properties in urban areas.

A three member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar announced a short verdict in property transfer case in Islamabad on Thursday.

In his judgement, the court said the transfer of property will now be done in accordance with transfer of property act. It said there will be no verbal transfer of property. The judgement said that Patwar Khana can keep record of revenue.