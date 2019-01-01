SC directs FBR to submit report on assets of Pakistanis abroad

The Supreme Court has directed the FBR to submit a complete report about the assets and properties owned by Pakistanis abroad by 13th of this month.

A three member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case pertaining to the foreign assets of Pakistanis in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The hearing of the case has now been adjourned till 14th of this month.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sought details from the government about the development and reconstruction plan in the 2005-quake hit areas of the country.

The order was passed by a three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing the 2005-earthquake funds case in Islamabad today.

The next hearing of the case will be held on Monday next.