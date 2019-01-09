SC disposes of case with regard to fake degrees of PIA cabin crew

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday disposed of the case with regard to fake degrees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees.

Amid the hearing headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has submitted details in the court, revealing that degrees of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew members were found fake.

Degrees of remaining six employees are yet to be verified, he added.

Earlier, PIA had sacked 50 cabin crew members and three pilots for holding fake degrees. The spokesperson of the airlines said that the action was taken on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

An interim report was submitted to the bench by the CAA.

The top court had also directed the authorities concerned to complete the process of degree verification and submit the final report on the matter. —NNI