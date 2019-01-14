SC disposes-off APS carnage case

The Supreme Court has disposed off the Army Public School carnage case after having a briefing on the progress made so far by a judicial commission probing the matter.

A-three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case in Islamabad on Monday.

Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told the court that one hundred and forty seven testimonies have so far been recorded while another one hundred and nine are still pending. He said we cannot furnish the report until these testimonies are not complete.

On this, the Chief Justice ordered to submit the report in the court when it’s complete and disposed off the case.

The Chief Justice had taken a suo motu notice of the APS case when parents of some martyred students including mothers approached him while he was hearing other cases at Supreme Court Peshawar Registry.

One hundred and thirty one school children and ten other people were martyred when heavily armed militants stored the Army Public School on December 16, 2014 in the deadliest terror attack in country’s history.