SC orders leasing 24 petrol pumps through auction

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday ordered for leasing out 24 petrol pumps situated at Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and provincial government land in the city through auction.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while hearing an application by one Abdullah Malik regarding petrol pumps sites.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saliha Saeed appeared before the bench today and submitted that out of 32 petrol stations, 24 were active whereas remaining eight had been razed to ground as they fall in Orange Line Train project route.

She apprised that the lease of all petrol pumps had expired and they were paying a very small amount as rent.

She further submitted that four petrol pumps were situated on the MCL land whereas remaining were situated on the provincial government land.

At this, the bench observed that the court would not allow misuse of the government property and ordered for leasing out all 24 petrol pumps through auction.

A civil society member Abdullah Malik had filed an application stating that petrol pump sites of the MCL and government had been allotted on throwaway prices. —APP