SC refers Azam Swati case to ECP & FBR for further investigation

The Supreme Court has referred Azam Swati’s case relating to his assets beyond sources of income to the Election Commission and FBR for further investigation.

The order was passed by a three member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing IG Islamabad’s transfer case on Tuesday.

The court also ordered that it will hear the case again in the light of reports by the concerned institutions.

The apex court summoned incumbent IG Police Islamabad and admonished him for not registering a case till now against the persons involved in committing violence and excesses against the poor family.