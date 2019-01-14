SC seeks report on illegal assets’ recovery stashed abroad

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court has ordered the FBR to submit its progress report within a month about recovery of assets illegally accumulated abroad by the Pakistani citizens.

The order was passed by a three member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing the illegal foreign properties case in Islamabad today.

During the proceedings of the case, FBR member Audit informed the court that FIA had provided data of 895 people and 1,365 properties. He said 360 people took advantage of tax amnesty scheme to protect 484 properties.

The member Audit further informed the court that 340 million rupees have so far been recovered while recovery of another 768 million rupees is expected.

He said 157 people have still not come forward and the FBR has written to the Dubai authorities for their data.

The FIA also submitted a report to the court claiming that 1,211 Pakistani citizens own 2,154 properties in UAE while 345 others have been served notices.

The Chief Justice expressed annoyance over the sluggish investigation and progress in the case and directed the concerned authorities to expedite the recovery process.