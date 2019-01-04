SC summons NAB chairman in-person

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) Friday summoned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman in-person in a case pertaining to construction of a hospital in Islamabad.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar inquired about the progress of land allotment to the hospital.

To this, Capital Development Authority (CDA) counsel informed the bench that NAB had launched an inquiry in the allotment of land for the hospital after receiving a complaint in this regard.

The chief justice said the government of Bahrain wanted to give Rs10 billion for the construction of the hospital and the CDA had been given 15 days to make a decision regarding the allotment of land for the hospital, but NAB made the process slow by initiating an inquiry into it.

He expressed displeasure over such kind of conduct of the accountability watchdog after receiving just a single application into the matter.

Subsequently, the chief justice summoned the NAB chairman and its prosecutor and CDA chairman in his chamber.—APP