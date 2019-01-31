School boy attempts suicide over lack of fees

Web Desk: A 14-year-old boy in Tana River Country, was rescued as he tried to commit suicide, reports Nation.co.ke.

The boy had decided to end his life after his parents failed to raise school fees to enable him to join Form One.

The boy named Abdirashid Guyo scored 366 marks and admitted to Mpeketoni Secondary School. An organization promised to offer him a scholarship but failed to honor their promise at the last minute.

The boy’s neighbor, Mr Barisa said that noticed that he was unsettled and often cried.

“I became curious when I saw the boy go behind their house with a rope in his hands, so I decided to follow him,” Mr Barisa told the Nation on Wednesday.

Mr Barisa said the boy tied the rope to a tree, made a noose around his neck before he uttered a prayer.

“Since I did not want to scare him, I quietly climbed the tree from behind and pounced on him before he could jump,” Mr Barisa narrated.

Mr Guyo Godhana, the boy’s father, said he did not take seriously his son’s threats to commit suicide.

“It never crossed my mind that he could make an attempt at his own life,” Mr Godhana said.

Mr Godhana said he later called a few elders who calmed down the boy and threatened to call the police should he try to commit suicide again. The elders promised to seek help from the county government.

However, an attempt to secure a bursary for the boy has not been successful since the governor’s office had disbursed bursaries to bright and needy students.