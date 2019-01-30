Scientists turn Wi-Fi signals into electricity

Web Desk: Scientists have invented a machine that converts Wi-Fi signals into electricity to power devices without the need for a battery, reports Dailymail.

The two-dimensional device is powered solely by Wi-Fi waves passing through it.

According to researchers, Wi-Fi could become a widespread power source thanks to a cutting-edge semiconductor that converts the signal into a useful direct current.

Antennas known as ‘rectennas’ convert alternating current (AC) waves into direct current voltage, which is more useful for electronics.

A new type of rectenna captures Wi-Fi waves carrying the Wi-Fi and converts them to wireless energy using the semiconductor.

The team, from MIT, claim the device could power large-area electronics, wearables and even medical devices to beam data to doctors.

‘We have come up with a new way to power the electronics systems of the future – by harvesting Wi-Fi energy in a way that’s easily integrated in large areas – to bring intelligence to every object around us,’ said Professor Tomás Palacios, who co-authored the study.

The rectenna uses a radio-frequency antenna to capture electromagnetic waves carrying Wi-Fi in the form of AC waves.

This is then connected to a flexible and inexpensive two-dimensional semiconductor.

The AC Wi-Fi signal travels into the semiconductor and is converted into a DC voltage that could be used to power electronic circuits or recharge batteries.

This conversion requires a piece of equipment known as a rectifier. Most traditional rectifiers are thick and inflexible.