Security guard robs Rs6.5m from private bank in Karachi

KARACHI: A security guard robbed Rs 6.5 million from a private bank in Defence area of the metropolis on Tuesday.

Police said that the accused was serving as security guard in a private bank located in Defence area of Karachi in night shift for last six months.

The accused on Tuesday morning through gas cutters opened 22 lockers and looted Rs 65,00,000 from 10 lockers while details of the looted valuables from 12 lockers was yet to be confirmed.

The police after registering a case against the accused have started raids for his arrest.—INP