Selena Gomez reveals the reason of her breakup with Justin

Web Desk: Selena Gomez’ 2018 year began with her reconciliation with Justin Bieber but within months, the two called it splits, yet again. Justin moved on extremely quick as just a month after dating Hailey Baldwin, the two got engaged.

On September 13, 2018, the couple officially became a married couple, and as of now, are planning a beach wedding at a tropical destination. On the other hand, Selena had to go to rehab for mental health treatment.

Selena had to be hospitalized twice due to low white blood cell count and during her second visit, she had multiple bouts of mental breakdowns.

She is also getting back into the music scene with a potential album release. Before that, Selena collaborated for a track with Julia Michaels titled Anxiety.

Anxiety is a part of Michaels’ EP Inner Monologues Part 1 was released today. In the lyrics of the song which focuses on dealing with depression and anxiety, Selena is seen referencing to her exes.

There is a particular lyric which may have revealed the reason for Selena’s breakup. “Feel like I’m always apologizing for feeling. Like I’m out of my mind when I’m doing just fine. And my exes all say that I’m hard to deal with. And I admit it, it’s true,” Selena croons meaningfully.