Seven baby sleep tips that can save your time

Web Desk: Parenting is not an easy job, but one of the biggest ordeals that most parents have to steer through is getting their baby to sleep. You r baby keeps you awake all night.

Here are some tips that would help your baby to sleep faster and save your time and nerve.

Swaddle

Babies undergo a startle reflex that happens from birth to 6 months of age. This reflex is caused by a sensation of free-falling and causes sudden jerks and lifting of the arms, which could eventually wake them up. Keeping your baby in a tight swaddle helps them to avoid the jerks and allows them to sleep smoothly.

Add a warm bath to your baby’s nightly routine

Give a warm bath to your baby before he sleeps. Adding a warm water bath with a fresh diaper change to your baby’s night routine could signal to the baby that it’s time to call it a day and work wonders for a smooth sleep through the night.

Make use of white noise in the baby’s room

White noise helps baby to sleep as it sounds very close to the rush of blood in the veins as heard by your baby in womb. Try to find the right kind of noise that soothes your baby to sleep.