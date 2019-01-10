Seven baby sleep tips that can save your time

Web Desk: Parenting is not an easy job, but one of the biggest ordeals that most parents have to steer through is getting their baby to sleep. You r baby keeps you awake all night.
Here are some tips that would help your baby to sleep faster and save your time and nerve.
Swaddle
Babies undergo a startle reflex that happens from birth to 6 months of age. This reflex is caused by a sensation of free-falling and causes sudden jerks and lifting of the arms, which could eventually wake them up. Keeping your baby in a tight swaddle helps them to avoid the jerks and allows them to sleep smoothly.
Add a warm bath to your baby’s nightly routine
Give a warm bath to your baby before he sleeps. Adding a warm water bath with a fresh diaper change to your baby’s night routine could signal to the baby that it’s time to call it a day and work wonders for a smooth sleep through the night.
Make use of white noise in the baby’s room
White noise helps baby to sleep as it sounds very close to the rush of blood in the veins as heard by your baby in womb. Try to find the right kind of noise that soothes your baby to sleep.
You can put a fan at medium speed or a white noise machine can work wonders in helping your baby stop fussing and calm down. If your baby sleeps to the sound of the vacuum cleaner, go ahead and put a recording on loop!
Cut caffeine intake of you’re breastfeeding
Caffeine intake through soda and coffee might cause your baby to get fussy and irritable. Play attention to your baby’s mode changes if you have had a little extra chocolate, soda or tea during the day and it might help to cut some java from your diet.
Use a bassinet or co-sleeper
For the first 6 months, it’s always preferable for your baby to be able to sleep as close to you as possible. Keeping a bassinet or using a co-sleeper is a great idea to make sure your baby has uninterrupted naps. Bassinets feel cozier and more secure as the parents can be right next to them.
Limit your baby’s screen time
According to research babies that play with touch screens like phones or other devices took a longer time to doze off. Keeping the baby away from screens for an hour or 2 before their nap time could help them get ready to call it a day.
Avoid making eye contact
Baby communicates by making eye contact and tries to recognize people around them. Making eye contact releases the love hormone, oxytocin which increases the baby’s heartbeat. However, looking into your little one’s eyes while cradling them to sleep can actually have the opposite effect.