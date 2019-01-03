Shahid Abbasi criticises the government’s economic

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the present government’s economic policies have failed.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to steer the country out of the current economic crisis.

“I am not criticising, rather putting the facts in front of the nation. The government needs to be truthful to the public about revenue collection and refrain from imposing new taxes on the already-burdened”, Abbasi said.

Questioning the uncertainty regarding the under-discussion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, the PML-N leader said that it was unclear why the federal government was still in a situation of ‘ifs and buts’ over the freshly-sought bailout package from the Fund.

He said that Pakistan had received approximately $11bn from the friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE and others but their utilisation was marred by obscurity. “Government should clarify where these funds were spent,” he asserted.