SHC accepts plea to transfer NAB references

KARACHI: Sind High Court (SHC) on Friday accepted a plea seeking transfer of National Accountability Court (NAB) references from Accountability Court of Karachi to Hyderabad.

A two-member bench of the SHC headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh heard the plea filed by former Mukhtiarkar Irshad Kamalani and Raheem Burfat. The bench accepted the plea and transferred the references from Karachi to Hyderabad’s accountability court.

Both accused have been book for allotting illegally land to DHA City project. The accused had allotted 729 acres of official land to the project in Jamshoro district.

The accused stated that as Jamshoro district is a part of Hyderabad Division so their reference should be transferred to Hyderabad.

The CJ remarked that if DHA was being made respondent of the reference? He expressed annoyance at the NAB for not making DHA respondent in the reference and directed it to make DHA respondent in the case. —PPI