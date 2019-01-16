SHC issues notice to provincial minister on a plea against fake degree

KARACHI, Jan 16 (PPI): Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notice to Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and other respondents on a plea against his fake degree.

The court heard the plea filed by a citizen, Qayoom Solangi, and directed the respondents to submit their replies on next hearing.

The petitioner stated before the court that Mukesh Kumar Chawla belongs to Kashmor and he is illegaly using educational documents of another man named Mukesh Kumar Bansari, who belongs to Sujawal.

—PPI