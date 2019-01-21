Shehbaz demands recommendations of Sahiwal JIT to be made public

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has urged the government to reveal the facts behind the barbaric firing over a family in Sahiwal and culprits should be awarded an exemplary punishment.

Addressing on the floor of the National Assembly, he said “We will not politicize the matter, but the recommendations of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe the incident should be revealed before the nation”.

Shehbaz Sharif has also demanded formation of parliamentary committee to supervise the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Sahiwal tragedy.

Shehbaz said, the world saw the personnel of the CTD in plain clothes, opened indiscriminate fire over a family in front of its children. He said the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) tried to prove the shootout as a genuine encounter, but children of the deceased family exposed them.

“The ruling party, while being in the opposition in the past, tried to get political mileage on the incidents of Model Town carnage and Kasur’s Zainab case,” Shehbaz claimed. “We will not observe sit-in on the matter, but never let government to calm until revealing of the facts into the incident,” he maintained.

He said the government changed statements one after another. First it was said that those killed in CTD encounter were terrorists and car’s windows were tinted but whole world saw massacre of innocent civilians.

Shehbaz Sharif said every person was grieved over the tragic incident but Prime Minister Imran Khan posted just one message on Twitter during 24 hours. He must give answer to the nation over this incident, he demanded.

The opposition leader vowed not to let the government rest until facts are brought to surface.—NNI